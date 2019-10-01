WENDELL HOLMES DAVIS

Wendell Holmes Davis, 82, of Anderson, South Carolina, and formerly of Brunswick, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Mr. Davis was born June 8, 1937 in Baxley, to the late James Boyce Davis and the late Bonnie Rigdon Davis. He was a welder with B and W, and then a meat cutter with Harvey’s and Winn Dixie. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Brunswick.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joyce Yawn Davis; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Stephanie Davis of Belton, South Carolina and James and Julie Davis of St. Augustine, Florida; brothers Donald (Carolyn) Davis and Bobby (Helen) Davis both of Baxley; grandchildren, Anne Davis, Danielle Davis, Erik Davis, and Krystle Simmons. Eight great grandchildren also survive.

Graveside services with military honors were held September 28, at Zoar Cemetery with Rev. Alan Davis officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Volunteers in Medical Missions (www.vimm.org).

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
