Dr. Teresa Darlene Cezar, 69, of Baxley passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Appling Healthcare System.
Dr. Cezar was born June 16, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late George Richard Cezar, Sr. and the late Anita JoAnn Cezar. She was a Doctor of Internal Medicine having served as Chief of Staff with Appling Healthcare System and Medical Director with Comfort Care Hospice and Advanced Health Care. Dr. Cezar served in many other roles in various communities.
Survivors include her daughter, Ellen Creason and her husband, Phillip Creason of Baxley; sister, Debbie Thompsen of Kansas City, Missouri; and grandson, Christopher Addison and his wife, Jordan Taylor of Baxley. Loving Additions to her family include Dr. Garland Martin; Teena Boyer, and her children, Kenneth and Stuart; Trina and Davy Barlow and their children, Mikela, Mikel, Josh and John David; Tara and Waylon Slaughter and their children, Errin Williams, J. D. Carter, and Christina Butler; Roxanne and the late Dale Spell and their children, Tiffany, Courtney, and Blake.
Memorial Services were held September 28, in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. David Herndon officiating.
In honor of Dr. Cezar, attendants of the memorial service were encouraged to dress comfortably and colorfully, as Dr. Cezar did.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tri-County C.A.S.A. (239 N. E. Park Ave., Baxley, Georgia 31513).
Musical selections were rendered by Shellie Fearington, Ellie Fearington and Sherry Beach.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
DR. TERESA DARLENE CEZAR
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)