Baxley adopts ’20 budget with no tax increase

At their regular meeting last week, the Baxley City Council unanimously adopted a $4,117,997 budget for FY 2019-2020, and approved a property tax millage rate of 5.803 to go along with it.
The move was made with no discussion on the part of the council, but followed a budget meeting several weeks ago and a public hearing last month.
Councilman Esco Hall reiterated a concern he had expressed before about the lack of a city...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
