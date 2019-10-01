Baxley adopts ’20 budget with no tax increase

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in News
Tuesday, October 1. 2019
Comments (0)
At their regular meeting last week, the Baxley City Council unanimously adopted a $4,117,997 budget for FY 2019-2020, and approved a property tax millage rate of 5.803 to go along with it.

The move was made with no discussion on the part of the council, but followed a budget meeting several weeks ago and a public hearing last month.

Councilman Esco Hall reiterated a concern he had expressed before about the lack of a city...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner