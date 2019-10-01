It’s a big job to run an entire school system, but Appling County Superintendent, Scarlett Copeland, has a little help these days. Specifically, Dr. Copeland is guided by 32 students in grades nine through twelve, who are members of the Superintendent’s Advisory Council. The students selected for this honor...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
These students are making a difference in our schools
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)