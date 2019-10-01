Dry, dry, dry conditions right for wildfires

After months with lower than normal rainfall and with no significant rain in sight, the Georgia Forestry Commission says conditions are right for wildfires in Appling County and across the state.
“During the month of September, Appling County had 13 brush fires, the largest around eight acres,” Wendy Burnette, with the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) told The News-Banner last week. “The fires were small, but it doesn’t take much for even a small fire to get out of hand with the conditions we’re experiencing right now.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions now cover 99 percent of Georgia, up from 65 percent a week ago.
Baxley averages 3.57 inches of rain in September. This year, we’ve received just .38 inches.
Over the past three months,Georgia Forestry Commission wildland firefighters have responded to 41 percent more fires than its previous five-year average.
The GFC is asking everyone to be extremely vigilant when doing any open burning, including burning yard debris. Escaped debris burns are the number one cause...
