Grace Metalious published Peyton Place in 1956, but it didn’t fall into my high-school-freshman hands until six years later. I savored every word, enjoying the shocking scenes with every rereading. When my friend Barbara asked to borrow it, I lent it reluctantly. The next day Barbara told me she thought the book wonderful, or at least the hundred pages she’d managed to read before her mother had made her turn out the light.
Two days later I encountered my first episode of censorship. When I walked in my door after school, my angry mother awaited me. Her red face and frown accentuated her hands-on-hips stance. “I can’t believe a daughter of mine would read trash. I’ve never been so embarrassed in my life. Not only did you read it, but you lent it to Barbara. Mrs. Brown just called me. She said she burned that filthy book.”
“But, Mama, what’s wrong with that book?”
“Just never you mind. We’ll talk when your father gets home. He’s always encouraging you to read. Let him take care of this mess.”
When Daddy came home and heard the whole story, he laughed--a deep, guffawing belly laugh that still rings in my ears. He was probably laughing because both mothers had condemned the book without having read it. He may have been laughing at my reaction. I had worked for the money to buy that book and was livid at its loss, but it wasn’t just the money. Mama, who saw nothing funny about the whole situation, was mad because Daddy laughed. When Daddy stopped laughing long enough, he handed...
Banned Book Week
