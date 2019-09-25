Lorenzo Eugene ‘Tweet’ Thomas, Sr.

Lorenzo Eugene Thomas, Sr., aka Tweet, transitioned from earth to glory on September 12, 2019 at his home. He was born to Sammie Lee Thomas and Brenda Joyce Sanders-Thomas on September 8, 1966.
He was a lifelong resident of Appling County. Thomas attended Appling County High School in Baxley. He was an outdoor person who worked in the launcher business with his father.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Sammie Lee Thomas, of Baxley, and Brenda Joyce Sanders-Thomas, of Waycross; his son, Lorenzo Thomas, Jr., of Baxley; two brothers, George Phillips, of Nashville, Georgia, and Sean (Leah) Thomas, of Baxley;one sister, Sabrina Thomas, of Baxley; a niece, Raven Thomas, one great-niece, Sta’Myrah Scott, and two great nephews.
Also left to cherish his memory are a host of other relatives and friends.
A service was held on September 21 at Fresh Start Ministry in Baxley, presided over by Apostle Gloria Hood.
Active pallbearers were Lee Willis Sanders, Dementris Smith,Terry Thomas, Steve Sailem, Leon Sanders, and Darien Sanders.
C.M. Brown Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
