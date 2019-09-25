Clementine Schulze went home to Jesus on September 16, 2019, at the age of 74.
She was born to Abraham and Lola Beckworth on August 27, 1945, in Baxley. Most of her childhood was spent working on the farm and making memories with her siblings. Clementine met her husband, Donald Alan Schulze in 1971, in Jacksonville, Florida, at the First Methodist Church. They married on February 26, 1977, and went on to have one daughter, Cynthia. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Clementine also loved reading, visiting family, and enjoying anything sweet. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was a blessing to all that knew her.
Clementine joins her parents, Abraham and Lola, her brothers, Jerry and Abraham Jr, and her sisters, Christine, Juanita, and June in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Donald, her brothers, Henry Ford and Willis, her sisters, Merita, Beverline, Myrtle, Janice and Janie, her daughter, Cynthia, and her grandchildren Ainsley and Farryn.
A graveside service was held at the Beckworth Cemetery in Baxley, on September 20, with Pastor John C. Phillips officiating.
Swain's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
CLEMENTINE SCHULZE
