Sonja Kay Higgins, 69, of Baxley passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Coliseum Health System in Macon.
Mrs. Higgins was born June 2, 1950, in Marietta, Ohio to the late Millard Woodrow Gordon and the late Elaine Boone Gordon. She was a member of Dunn Memorial Baptist Church and was a retired secretary for Overhead Doors.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Higgins was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Gordon.
Survivors include her husband, Clifton Dewayne Higgins of Baxley; a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Donna Higgins of Bogart; granddaughter, Savannah Higgins and grandson, Liam Higgins, both of Bogart; sister and brother-in-law, Millie and Kenny Snodgrass of Melbourne, Florida; as well as an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held September 17, at Dunn Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Weisel officiating. Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Brent Higgins, Tyler Higgins, Clifton Kersey, Jared Beecher, Brent Johnson and Jarred Stevens.
Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society 250 Williams Street, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
