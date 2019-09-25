Mary Nell Alderman passed away September 9, 2019, she was 72. She was born January 31, 1947 in Surrencey and educated in the Appling County school system. Mrs. Alderman was a dedicated teacher for 25 years in the Wayne County school system. She joined Second Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at a very early age and later moved her membership to First African Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until her health failed.
Mrs. Alderman was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Lee and Sarah Lee James Sr., her mothers-in-law, Vera George and Hazel Williams, her son, Vernon Alderman, and brother, Albert James.
She was united in Holy Matrimony in 1968 to Henry Alderman, Sr., and the marriage lasted over 50 years. To this union four children were born. Loving memories of Mary Nell will be cherished by her loving husband, Henry Alderman, Sr, of Baxley, her children, Henry Alderman, Jr. (Janice), of Baxley, Kenneth Alderman, Sr.(Courtney), of Morrow, and Pamela Alderman Landers (Reginald), of Ocala, Florida, two grandchildren, Kenneth Alderman, Jr. and Kaden Alderman. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Willie Lee James, Jr. (Lina), of Englewood, California, Alfred James (Rose), of Jesup, Charles James (Diane), of Columbia South Carolina, Mabel (Gus) Oglesby, of Fort Valley, Geneva Sumner, of Baxley, Royce L. James (Songie), of Macon, and Harry James, of Albany, sister-in-law Ruby Dell James, of Surrency, and one aunt, Lucille Coleman, also of Surrency.
Also left to cherish her memories are brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Jesse Alderman (Jackie), of Surrency, Gary Georgia, of Atlanta, Ricky George (Sonja), of Surrency, two aunts and an uncle, Lena George, of Atlanta, Minnie Barnes and Charles Alderman, both of Baxley, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, God-children, and sorrowing friends.
A service for Mrs. Alderman was held on September 14, at First African Baptist Church in Baxley, with Prophetess Lisa Stephens presiding, and Reverend James Hayes as eulogist. A repast was also held at the church, and interment followed in Miles Cemetery in Baxley.
Active pallbearers were Jarvis Clark, Simeon Burkett, Jamie Parker, Cassius Fedrick, Anthony Tillman, Carlos Rooks, Nathaniel Williams, and Dewane Roberts. Honorary pallbearers were Sheriff Mark Melton, and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, and Retired Educators.
Baxley Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
