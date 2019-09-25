Baxley, Graham elections coming up — register now

Voters in Baxley and Graham will be going to the polls in November and anyone wanting to cast their ballot needs to make sure to register to vote soon.
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election is October 7. Anyone wanting to register can do so online at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov, or at the Appling County Elections Office in the courthouse annex.
All registered voters in Graham are eligible to vote in the November 5 election, but only voters in Baxley’s Ward 2 will cast their ballots in the city election.
In Baxley, three incumbent council members will be on the ballot, Santina Fryer in Ward 1, Esco Hall in Ward 2, and Betty Livingston in Ward 5. Both Fryer and Livingston are unopposed, though, with only Hall facing opposition. Carlos Rooks has qualified to run against the incumbent in Ward 2.
In Graham, the incumbent mayor, Don Rentz is facing opposition from Christopher Jones. Two incumbents on the council, James Hill Jr. and Jessie Conway, have qualified, as well as a newcomer, Shemeka Bann. All Graham seat are “at-large”. Voters will cast their ballots for mayor and choose two of the other three candidates.
Scheduled to hold an election in November also, Surrency will not be doing so. No one qualified to take on the incumbents, so the election has been cancelled as state law allows.
Advance voting for the Baxley and Graham elections will begin...
