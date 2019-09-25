First Baptist Pastor and Pirate Chaplain Joe Ferguson celebrates the Pirates 21-14 victory over Cook County Friday night in Adel as the two teams shake hands in the background following overtime...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
A great football game!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)