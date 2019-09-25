State working on broadband access for all
Over half of Appling County has no access to broadband Internet service.
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), 54 percent of locations in Appling County do not have access to broadband, that’s 4,648 households, or 9,710 people. In addition, 76 businesses in the county also do not have access.
And, the state is saying those numbers are low. According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), the FCC numbers “vastly understate the unserved areas” in comparison to the state’s own data.
The FCC maps measured service using census blocks and, if one person has broadband in a block, the whole block is classified as served. The state is currently conducting its own mapping program to try and get more accurate information.
They will do this by counting each customer with data from individual broadband providers. The DCA says this is “one-of-a-kind” mapping is not done by any other state, or even at the federal level. The statewide broadband access map is expected to be done by the summer of 2020.
The term broadband commonly refers to...
Getting connected out in the country
