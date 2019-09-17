Softball updates given

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Sports
Tuesday, September 17. 2019
Comments (0)
The Lady Pirates softball team hosted Tattnall County in a region game on Thursday, September 12. The Pirates walked away with the win and the final score of 3 – 2.

On Friday, the team traveled to Vidalia to compete in a non-region game and was defeated with a final score of 7 - 3.

On Saturday, the Lady Pirates competed in The Lady Dog Invitational. The first game was against Social Circle, and the Pirates won by a score of 7 – 1. The second game they played against Duluth and again ...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner