By Coach Ashley Smith
Last week in volleyball news, the Appling County JV Lady Pirates defeated the Toombs County Bulldogs in 2 sets, 25-13 and 25-11. The Varsity Lady Pirates came up short against the Bulldogs in a tie breaker, 27-29, 25-22, and 4-15.
After a short team meeting and some lineup changes, Varsity took the court again against Groves High in their third area match. They redeemed themselves against Groves willing the match in two sets, 25-20 and 25-22.
In the Groves game Tyre had four aces, Crosby and White had two aces each. Williams had 14 attack attempts and White had 12 attack attempts. Jaramillo had one block.
The team had...
This week in volleyball news
