LEGALS FOR 9-18-2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In re the name change of:
Justin Moore,
Petitioner.
Civil action file #: 19-9-255C
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
You are hereby notified that on the 4th day of September, 2019, Justin Moore, filed a Petition to Change Name in Superior Court of Appling County. Justin Moore desires to change his/her name from Justin Wallace Moore to Justin Wallace Turner. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition to Change Name was filed.
Signed this 4th day of September, 2019.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County
Justin Moore, Petitioner, Pro Se
Address: 232 Edgerton St. Baxley, GA 31513
Sworn to and affirmed before me, this 4th day of September, 2019
Kimberly Deen
Notary Public
9/11, 9/18, 9/25 & 10/2
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF VIRGINIA WEBB SELLERS,DECEASED
Estate No. 2019-95
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Virginia Webb Sellers, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Billy Wayne Sellers,
Executor of the Estate
of Virginia Webb Sellers
1360 Sellers Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Virginia Webb Sellers
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
9/4, 9/11, 9/18 & 9/25
I, Carlis Hand, as of this date, September 1, 2019, I will not be held responsible for any debt or obligation made by anyone except myself.
By: Carlis Hand,
9-4-19
9/11, 9/18, 9/25 & 10/2
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of INEZ T. REEVES, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
August 29, 2019
RANDY KIMBREL, Executor of
the Estate of INEZ T. REEVES, deceased
139 Wanda Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF EUNICE K. PERRY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Eunice K. Perry, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 12 day of September, 2019.
Nancy Alyne Higginbotham, Executrix
2695 Buck Williams Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
9/18 – 10/9
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF RALPH PERRY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Ralph Perry, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 12 day of September, 2019.
Nancy Alyne Higginbotham, Executrix
2695 Buck Williams Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
9/18 – 10/9
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of LAMAR M. PARKER, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
September 10, 2019
DORIS PARKER, Administrator of the Estate of
LAMAR M. PARKER, deceased
450 Patterson Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
9/18 – 10/9
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CORRECTION!!!
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on September 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
1. APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by Matt Hodges, located at 19 Brandon Street, be annexed and establishing a Residential (R-15) Zone in voting district #3.
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 244 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.958 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING BOUND, NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS; NORTH BY LANDS OF TOMMY LEE MOSS, EAST BY LANDS OF TRACT TWO AS HEREIN BELOW DESCRIBED; SOUTH BY BRANDON STREET (50 FOOT ROW); AND WEST BY COUNTY ROAD 200 OAK RIDGE ROAD (60 FOOT ROW). SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH RIGHT –OF-WAY OF BRANDON ROAD WITH THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD 200/ OAK RIDGE ROAD, AND FROM SAID POINT RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES 14 MINUTES WEST ALONG AND WITH THE SAID C.R. 200 RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 227.89 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE TURN AND RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 37 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF186.34 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 27 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 223.23 FEET TO A POINT OF THE NORTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF BRANDON STREET, THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 09 MINUTES WEST ALONG AND WITH SAID RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 183.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SAID PROPERY IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON A PLAT DATE JUNE 16, 1988 PREPARED BY DENEAN W. DIXON, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 235 , PAGE 731, APPLING COUNTY GEORGIA RECORDS. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCES.
CITY OF BAXLEY
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Input Requested for the State of Georgia’s
Draft Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) FFY2018/SFY2019
The State of Georgia, in compliance with applicable U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations, has prepared a draft version of the State’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the Federal Fiscal Year 2018. The CAPER is the annual review of the State’s performance in meeting the goals and objectives identified in the 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan and FY 2018 Annual Action Plan. Note that the CAPER also includes the State CDBG Performance and Evaluation Report (State PER) for the State of Georgia Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The State of Georgia encourages citizens, public agencies and other interested parties to review the contents of its draft CAPER and to submit their written comments.
The report will be available for review on September 15, 2019 by 5 p.m.
https://www.dca.ga.gov/node/4565
The report may also be obtained upon request from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs by calling 404-576-7500 or by e-mail to steven.apell@dca.ga.gov.
All written comments should be submitted by email or postal mail no later than Friday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
Georgia Department of Community Affairs
Housing Finance and Development
Attn: CAPER – GHFA HOME Admin
60 Executive Park South, NE
Atlanta, GA 30329-2231
9/18
