Every Sunday afternoon of my childhood we spent visiting relatives in the country—until my grandmother died that is. Funny how one person sometimes holds a family together. Grandma and Grandpa lived in an old shotgun-style house. In other words, one could stand at the front door and shoot straight down the wide hallway and out the back door of the kitchen. The front part of the house consisted of 4 bedrooms, but the front left room also served as a sitting room/parlor. This room held two beds, always neatly made with white chenille bedspreads with multicolored peacocks on them—their tails spread to cover most of the beds. In front of the fireplace waited two rocking chairs with cushions Grandma had made herself. The chairs awaited her leisure and that of a visitor or family member. I don’t remember Grandpa ever sitting there. This was Grandma’s place of refuge.
Grandpa held sway on the front porch, even in the winter time. He’d don his old denim coat and sit out there to talk manly topics with his male visitors. Rarely did the cold drive him inside. From the porch that stretched across the front of the house, he surveyed his kingdom. His dogs roamed the clean-swept yard and waited for whatever scraps the family through out to them. These lean creatures hunted rabbits to supplement their diet. It never occurred to anyone that...
Remembering
