GLORIA JEAN KERSEY

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, September 17. 2019
Gloria Jean Kersey (nee Herrin), 64, of the Lakeview area of Chicago, formerly of Callahan and Jacksonville, Florida, passed away suddenly on September 5, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of John (Jenny) and the late Angel (Bobby) Bethune, cherished Mimi of Bobby and Bridget Bethune, Wesley Tanner and Hope Dempsey, and great-grandmother of Cameron. Also, the dear sister of John (Hideko) Herrin and the late Charles Herrin, fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was the longtime charge nurse of the neurology department at Baptist Medical Center. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. A celebration of her life will be held in Jacksonville, Florida.

Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.  
