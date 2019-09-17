Mr. James Earl Davis, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Lumber City Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was a native of Appling County living in Jacksonville, Florida for many years before returning to Baxley in 1990. Mr. Davis was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sean Davis; parents, Joe and Irene Griffin Davis; brother, Howard Davis and sisters, Beulah Crosby, Clara Lee Davis, Fonnie Mae Rowell and Ann Gurley.
Survivors include his son, Shannon Davis and wife Jennifer of Lumber City; eight grandchildren, Austin Lee Davis and fiancée Ashley of Baxley, Rylee Alise Davis of Baxley, Drew Shannon Davis of Douglas, Kameron Lee Wells of Lumber City, Kyler Hugh Wells of Lumber City, Jada Caroline Wells of Lumber City, Dustin Ray Johnson and wife Olivia of Lyons and Erica Marie Fails of Reidsville and four sisters, Charlene Lynch, Ruth Carter, Carolyn Weaver all of Baxley and Ritta Norris of Stark, Florida.
Funeral services were held September 12, at the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home with the Reverend Rick Brown, Reverend Brian Brazzell and Reverend John Daugherty officiating. Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Ricky Weaver, Randy Weaver, Kevin Weaver, Jeff Lott, Aaron Weaver and Kevin Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers were the Lumber City Nursing and Rehabilitation staff, Pleasant Grove Senior Adult Sunday School Class and Davita Dialysis staff.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. James Earl Davis.
