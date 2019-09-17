Mr. Charles Duane Brooks, 85, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Appling County Pavilion. He was a native of Appling County; a United States Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Rankin during the Korean Conflict; a retired postal worker, and a retired bailiff for the Appling County Superior Court. Mr. Brooks was an active member of Baxley First Baptist Church, a former deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir member, a member of the Fishermen’s Sunday school class and served on various church committees.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joni B. Jones, and parents, Charlie R. and Annie Ruth (Purcell) Brooks.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda K. Brooks of Baxley; daughter, Ella Ruth Belflower and husband Derek of Cochran; four grandchildren, Eli Belflower, Hayden Belflower, Lydia Belflower all of Cochran, and Daniel Jones of Forsyth; one brother in-law, Bill Kicklighter of Baxley and a host of very special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held September 16, in the Baxley First Baptist Church with the Reverend Joe Ferguson and the Reverend Brad Park officiating. Mr. Brooks laid in state one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday.
A private family interment was held in the Brooks Cemetery at Crosby Chapel Church. The family received guests following the service on Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Baxley First Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers were the Baxley First Baptist Church Fisherman Sunday school class, and The Pavilion C hall staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church at P.O. Box 346, Baxley, GA 31515, or the Appling County Hospital Foundation - Pavilion C Hall at 163 E. Tollison St. Baxley, GA 31513. Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles Duane Brooks.
