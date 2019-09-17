A man ran over a deputy in Emanuel County last week then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through four counties — including Appling — before he was apprehended in Bacon County.
According to Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Davis, on Wednesday, September 11, at approximately 11:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General store in Oak Park in reference to a report of a suspicious person.
Upon arrival, Lt. David McVey spoke with employees of the Dollar General, and waited on a Georgia State Trooper in the area to arrive to provide assistance. The two officers then approached the vehicle and spoke to its occupants, a male and female.
“After a short time, probable cause was met to ask the occupants to exit the vehicle and begin a more thorough investigation of their condition and purpose for being at the business,” said Davis. “While being interviewed, the male returned to the vehicle and began to...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Appling lawmen assist in four-county car chase
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)