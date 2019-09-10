LEGALS FOR 9-11-2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In re the name change of:
Justin Moore,
Petitioner.
Civil action file #: 19-9-255C
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
You are hereby notified that on the 4th day of September, 2019, Justin Moore, filed a Petition to Change Name in Superior Court of Appling County. Justin Moore desires to change his/her name from Justin Wallace Moore to Justin Wallace Turner. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition to Change Name was filed.
Signed this 4th day of September, 2019.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County
Justin Moore, Petitioner, Pro Se
Address: 232 Edgerton St. Baxley, GA 31513
Sworn to and affirmed before me, this 4th day of September, 2019
Kimberly Deen
Notary Public
9/11, 9/18, 9/25 & 10/2
I, Carlis Hand, as of this date, September 1, 2019, I will not be held responsible for any debt or obligation made by anyone except myself.
By: Carlis Hand,
9-4-19
Laura E. Crozier
9-4-19
Witness
9/11, 9/18, 9/25 & 10/2
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Ruth Ann Hollis AKA Ruth Ann Davis to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated September 10, 2012, recorded in Deed Book 492, Page 106, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED TWENTY THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED TWENTY-FOUR AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($120,424.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in October, 2019, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage a div. of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., PO Box 10335, Des Moines, IA 50306, 1-800-416-1472. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Ruth Ann Hollis AKA Ruth Ann Davis and Estate of Ruth Ann Hollis or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 4705 Oscar Tippins Rd, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Attorney in Fact for Ruth Ann Hollis AKA Ruth Ann Davis McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” The following described real property located in County of Appling, State of Georgia; being more particularly described as follows: Land Lot No. 482 of the Third Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.00 acre, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of Land Lot No. 482 thence North 01 degrees 04 minutes 40 seconds East along and with the east Land Lot boundary line 392.91 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 72 degrees 01 minutes 40 seconds West 218.30 feet to a point; thence North 01 degrees 04 minutes 40 seconds East 211.10 feet to a point; thence North 72 degrees 01 minutes 40 seconds East 218.30 feet to a point; thence South 01 degrees 04 minutes 40 seconds West 211.1 feet to the Point of Beginning. This description according to a plat of survey by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated August 13,1993, recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 127, Appling County Records, which plat is incorporated herein by reference for a more full and complete description and all other purposes. Also: An easement 20 feet in width running from the northeast corner of lands hereinabove described and conveyed to County Road No. 339 as shown on the hereinabove referred to plat. This is a perpetual easement running with the one (1) acre tract hereinabove described granted for the purpose of assuring access to said tract from the said public road. Being the same property conveyed to Ruth Ann Davis by deed from Jeffery Davis dated August 16th, 1996, recorded August 19th, 1996 Book 295 page 710. Corrective Quit Claim deed dated October 7th, 1996 recorded October 16th, 1996, Book 297 Page 121, filed to correct the description in above mentioned deed. Property Address: 4705 Oscar Tippins Rd, Baxley, GA 31513 APN: 0091 044 MR/ttg 10/1/19 Our file no. 5613819 - FT5
9/4, 9/11, 9/18 & 9/25
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of INEZ T. REEVES, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
August 29, 2019
RANDY KIMBREL, Executor of
the Estate of INEZ T. REEVES, deceased
139 Wanda Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF VIRGINIA WEBB SELLERS,DECEASED
Estate No. 2019-95
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Virginia Webb Sellers, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Billy Wayne Sellers,
Executor of the Estate
of Virginia Webb Sellers
1360 Sellers Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Virginia Webb Sellers
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
9/4, 9/11, 9/18 & 9/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ALFRED FREDDIE
WHITE, DECEASED
Estate No. 2019-92
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ALFRED FREDDIE WHITE, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Donna Johnson White,
Executrix of the Estate
of Alfred Freddie White
P. O. Box 293
Baxley, Georgia 31515
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Alfred Freddie White
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
8/4, 8/11, 8/18 & 8/25
