If you’ve spent any amount of time watching the weather forecast over the past couple weeks there’s no way the slew of reports regarding hurricane Dorian could have been missed. The massive category five storm routed through the Caribbean and simply seemed content to park over the chain of Bahamian islands for nearly two days.
Then, Dorian began the slow transition northward; leaving in its wake unthinkable destruction, death, and devastation. As reported by Samantha Raphelson of npr.org (National Public Radio) on September 7th, the death toll had been confirmed at 43 but hundreds of the islands’ residents were still missing. One of the challenges rescue personnel faced nearly a full week after the storm was simply trying to access areas that had been cut off by excessive flooding, damaged roads, and debris.
According to Wikipedia.com “There are some 700 islands and cays in total (of which 30 are inhabited) with a total land area of 10,010 square km (3860 sq mi). Our good friend Google lists that, although the island chain has 24 international airports, the most frequent international flights land on the larger islands at Nasau International Airport and Grand Bahama Airport. But reports disclosed all the airports listed they were deemed inoperable due to flooded and damaged/blocked runways.
According to Fox Business News, “Early estimates are saying Hurricane Dorian caused...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Seriously?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)