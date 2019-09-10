Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Greg Tillman Sr., 63, who passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his residence under the care of Southern Care Hospice.
Greg was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a truck driver with Frie Farms of Glennville, and previously with McKenzie Tank Lines. He was a member of Surrency Community Bible Church and a wonderful husband, father, son and poppy.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas and Della Mae McClain Tillman; two brothers, Jimmy Tillman and Rodney Tillman.
Surviving is his wife of thirty-seven years, Cheryl Tillman of Surrency; daughter, Stormi Alexander of Baxley; two sons, Greg Tillman Jr. and Shawn Tillman both of Surrency; granddaughter, Kinley Tillman of Baxley; sister, Wendy and husband Mike Sellers of Baxley; special nephew, Dallas Griffin of Baxley and fur babies, Jaxson and Gizmo.
Funeral services were held September 10, from the Bethel United Methodist Church with the Reverend Byron Scott and Reverend Andrew Kersey officiating. Mr. Tillman lay in state one hour prior to services. Interment followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Monday evening at the Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel.
Active Pallbearers were Dallas Griffin, Ryan Tillman, David Eason, Stanley Griffin, Austin Chancey and Dennis Stevens. Honorary Pallbearers were the employees of Frie Farms, Lonnie and Mary Sue Gibbs, Wanda and Bernie Pearce, Mandy and Jason Moody, Stewart and Linda Campbell and Kristi and Shaun White.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all who showed love, support and prayers during Greg’s illness.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org or Cruising for a Cause at cruisingforacause.info.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
