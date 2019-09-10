REV. DANNY RYALS

Rev. Danny Ryals, 64, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama.

A funeral service was held September 10, at St. Mark Freewill Baptist Church in Phenix City, with Rev. Willie Martin and Rev. Dewayne Dean officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home earlier in the week.

Rev. Ryals was born August 12, 1955 in Phenix City, son of the late Nolen B. Ryals and Betty Mae Cobb Ryals. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. Rev. Ryals has served in the ministry for over 45 years. He was the present pastor at St. Mark Free Will Baptist Church and was a former pastor of Baxley Free Will Baptist Church.  

Rev. Ryals enjoyed football, being both a Central and Auburn fan. He loved to play a variety of instruments and sing, and never met a stranger. Above all he loved his family and sharing the word of God.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Paula Kennedy Ryals of Phenix City, AL; two children, Joshua Ryals and Carrie Ryals, both of Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Connie Fay Woodham and husband Ken of Winter Haven, FL, and Janice Downs and husband Edwin of New Iberia, LA; one brother, Billy Ryals of Phenix City, AL; several extended family, church family,  and numerous friends.

Condolences may be made online at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
