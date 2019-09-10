MARIE HOOD GOODBREAD

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, September 10. 2019
Comments (0)
Marie Hood Goodbread, age 79, of Baxley, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her residence.

Ms. Goodbread was born October 5, 1939 in Haleyville, Alabama to the late Jackson Ellis Hood and the late Cora Rena Garrison Hood.  She was a great mother who loved to read and loved fishing and crabbing.  Mrs. Goodbread was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Don Goodbread.

Survivors include her daughters and sons in law, Stephanie and Danny Creamer of Baxley and Jean and Steve Petty of South Carolina; grandchildren, Ashlee and B.J. Hobbs, Evan and Brooke Creamer, Heath Varnadore and Matthew Varnadore; great grandchildren, Liam Hobbs and Hope Creamer; sister, Nadine Overstreet of Haleyville, AL; brother and sister in law, Jack and Becky Hood of Jacksonville, FL; living step- sons and step-daughter in law, Earl D. Goodbread, Jr., Mark Goodbread, Mike Goodbread and Cathy Goodbread all of Florida; special friends, Cathy Rogers, Jackie Hall, Annette Garnette, Marie Reeves, and Shirley Fortune.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Appling Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner