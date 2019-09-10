Marie Hood Goodbread, age 79, of Baxley, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her residence.
Ms. Goodbread was born October 5, 1939 in Haleyville, Alabama to the late Jackson Ellis Hood and the late Cora Rena Garrison Hood. She was a great mother who loved to read and loved fishing and crabbing. Mrs. Goodbread was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Don Goodbread.
Survivors include her daughters and sons in law, Stephanie and Danny Creamer of Baxley and Jean and Steve Petty of South Carolina; grandchildren, Ashlee and B.J. Hobbs, Evan and Brooke Creamer, Heath Varnadore and Matthew Varnadore; great grandchildren, Liam Hobbs and Hope Creamer; sister, Nadine Overstreet of Haleyville, AL; brother and sister in law, Jack and Becky Hood of Jacksonville, FL; living step- sons and step-daughter in law, Earl D. Goodbread, Jr., Mark Goodbread, Mike Goodbread and Cathy Goodbread all of Florida; special friends, Cathy Rogers, Jackie Hall, Annette Garnette, Marie Reeves, and Shirley Fortune.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Appling Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
MARIE HOOD GOODBREAD
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)