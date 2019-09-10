Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Inez Herrington Carter, 80, who passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Memorial Health in Savannah. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Carter; parents, Harry and Thelma Lightsey Herrington; one brother, and two sisters.
Surviving is a son, Raymond Franklin, of Baxley; two daughters, Teresa Franklin, of Baxley, and Vennessa, and husband Robert Roland, of Hazlehurst; four brothers, Gene Herrington, and Carroll Herrington, both of Baxley, Jessie Herrington, of Soperton, and Roy Herrington, of Arkansas; three sisters, Carolene Story, Diane Story, and Nellie Simmons, all of Baxley; four grandchildren, Kimmie Franklin, Katie Roland, Tabitha Weldon, and William Roland; many great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held September 5, from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Manford Gilbert officiating. Interment followed in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home chapel.
Active pallbearers were Donnie Rentz, Mitchell Story, Ricky Bland, Jamie Nelson, Larry Roland and William Roland. Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Altamaha Home Health Care. Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
INEZ HERRINGTON CARTER
