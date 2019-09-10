William “Bill” Branch, 93, of Baxley, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Branch was born June 10, 1926, in Appling County to the late Cliff Branch and the late Gussie Hall Branch. He was a farmer and deacon of Spring Branch Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Branch was preceded in death by his wives, Zula Beecher Branch, and Josephine Carter Branch, a daughter and sons-in-law, Tonya Jean, and John Willoughby, and Randy Glisson, and a great-grandchild, Toby Kate Boatright.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy Glisson, Della Kay and Frank Smith, and Gayle and Jerry Baxley, all of Baxley; sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Lanita Branch, and George and Dedi Carter, of Baxley; brother and sister-in-law, Grady and Carolyn Branch, of Baxley. Eleven grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held September 3, at Spring Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryan Gill, Rev. Tommy Daniels, Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Robert Wigley officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Adam Smith, Will Smith, D J Kimberly, Jonathan Mann, Channing Branch, Jerry Baxley, Jonathan Williams, John Ramsey and James Clark. Honorary pallbearers were Wilton Baxley, M.H. Baxley, Howard Jernigan, Henry Branch, Wendell Carter, Ruby Carter, Jr., Glynn Stone, Terry Braswell, Way Hutchinson, Edwin Moody and the deacons of Spring Branch Baptist Church, Tommy Craven and Felicia Carter.
Musical selections were rendered by the Apostles, JoAnn Switzer and Joseph Switzer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Branch Baptist Church Building Fund c/o Ruby Carter, Jr. 1748 Spring Branch Church Road, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
