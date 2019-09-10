By Jamie Gardner
The Appling County Board of Commissioners held a regular monthly meeting on September 3 at the Appling Courthouse Annex. During the meeting a new motorgrader purchase and one road paving project were approved.
Yancey Brothers submitted the only bid for the motorgrader, a Caterpillar. The price for the new machine is $269,109.00. The county will be trading in two older machines and the trade in allowance on these two machines is $271,500.00. Therefore the county will be receiving a check back from Yancey in the amount of $2,391.00. The commissioners unanimously approved the bid from Yancey Brothers. (Commissioner Theodore Wilkerson was not present at the meeting and Commissioner Chairman Lewis Parker submitted a letter of ...
Commissioners approve bids and ’20 budget
