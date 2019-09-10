This isn’t Pastor Steve Meguiar’s first go-round with a hurricane.
When he and other church members opened the evacuation shelter at Baxley’s First United Methodist Church last week in advance of Hurricane Dorian, it was the fifth time they had done so in recent years.
“This building [the church’s Family Life Center] was designed to serve as a shelter by the trustees of the church,” Meguiar explains. “We’ve been putting it to good use.”
A week ago Monday, the shelter was already housing 14 evacuees from McIntosh, Glynn, and Chatham Counties. By Wednesday, that number...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Shelter from the storm
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)