Shelter from the storm

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, September 10. 2019
This isn’t Pastor Steve Meguiar’s first go-round with a hurricane.

When he and other church members opened the evacuation shelter at Baxley’s First United Methodist Church last week in advance of Hurricane Dorian, it was the fifth time they had done so in recent years.

“This building [the church’s Family Life Center] was designed to serve as a shelter by the trustees of the church,” Meguiar explains. “We’ve been putting it to good use.”

A week ago Monday, the shelter was already housing 14 evacuees from McIntosh, Glynn, and Chatham Counties. By Wednesday, that number...

