PARKER RESIGNS

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, September 10. 2019
Comments (0)
By Jamie Gardner

There were not many dry eyes in the room as an emotional Kevin Parker read a letter of resignation penned by his father, Chairman Lewis Parker, to the Appling County Board of Commissioners and citizens of Appling County on Tuesday, September 3 at a commission monthly meeting. The following is the letter in its entirety:

To Lee Lewis, Appling County Manager, Appling County Commissioners and the Citizens of Appling County, Baxley, GA,

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I resign as Appling County Commission Chairman.

This decision was...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner