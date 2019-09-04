LEGALS FOR 9-4-2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
JESSE MORRIS,
Petitioner,
v.
EMERALD L. BYERS,
Respondent.
CIVIL ACTION NO: 19-6-206C
TO: EMERALD L. BYERS, Respondent named above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking an action for legitimation and custody was filed against you in said Court on the 25th day of June, 2019, and that by reason of an Order for Service by Publication entered by the Court on the 6th day of August, 2019, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Graham F. Floyd, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 132 West Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, an answer to the petition within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication.
WITNESS, the signature of the Hon. Jerry W. Caldwell, Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia, this 8th day of August, 2019.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court
Appling County, Georgia
8/14, 8/21, 8/28 & 9/4
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that the articles of Incorporation that will incorporate Baxleys Squirrel’s Nest, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Company Code. The initial registered office of the Corporation is located at 272 N. Main Street, Baxley Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is Wade C. Moody, President.
8/28 & 9/4
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ALFRED FREDDIE
WHITE, DECEASED
Estate No. 2019-92
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ALFRED FREDDIE WHITE, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Donna Johnson White,
Executrix of the Estate
of Alfred Freddie White
P. O. Box 293
Baxley, Georgia 31515
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Alfred Freddie White
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
8/4, 8/11, 8/18 & 8/25
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on September 10, 2019 at 6:10 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by Matt Hodges, located at 19 Brandon Street, be annexed and establishing a Residential (R-15) Zone in voting district #3.
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 244 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.958 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING BOUND, NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS; NORTH BY LANDS OF TOMMY LEE MOSS, EAST BY LANDS OF TRACT TWO AS HEREIN BELOW DESCRIBED; SOUTH BY BRANDON STREET (50 FOOT ROW); AND WEST BY COUNTY ROAD 200 OAK RIDGE ROAD (60 FOOT ROW). SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH RIGHT –OF-WAY OF BRANDON ROAD WITH THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD 200/ OAK RIDGE ROAD, AND FROM SAID POINT RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES 14 MINUTES WEST ALONG AND WITH THE SAID C.R. 200 RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 227.89 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE TURN AND RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 37 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF186.34 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 27 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 223.23 FEET TO A POINT OF THE NORTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF BRANDON STREET, THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 09 MINUTES WEST ALONG AND WITH SAID RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 183.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SAID PROPERY IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON A PLAT DATE JUNE 16, 1988 PREPARED BY DENEAN W. DIXON, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 235 , PAGE 731, APPLING COUNTY GEORGIA RECORDS. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCES.
CITY OF BAXLEY
9-4
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF VIRGINIA WEBB SELLERS,DECEASED
Estate No. 2019-95
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Virginia Webb Sellers, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Billy Wayne Sellers,
Executor of the Estate
of Virginia Webb Sellers
1360 Sellers Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Virginia Webb Sellers
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
9/4, 9/11, 9/18 & 9/25
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Ruth Ann Hollis AKA Ruth Ann Davis to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated September 10, 2012, recorded in Deed Book 492, Page 106, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED TWENTY THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED TWENTY-FOUR AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($120,424.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in October, 2019, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage a div. of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., PO Box 10335, Des Moines, IA 50306, 1-800-416-1472. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Ruth Ann Hollis AKA Ruth Ann Davis and Estate of Ruth Ann Hollis or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 4705 Oscar Tippins Rd, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Attorney in Fact for Ruth Ann Hollis AKA Ruth Ann Davis McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” The following described real property located in County of Appling, State of Georgia; being more particularly described as follows: Land Lot No. 482 of the Third Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.00 acre, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of Land Lot No. 482 thence North 01 degrees 04 minutes 40 seconds East along and with the east Land Lot boundary line 392.91 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 72 degrees 01 minutes 40 seconds West 218.30 feet to a point; thence North 01 degrees 04 minutes 40 seconds East 211.10 feet to a point; thence North 72 degrees 01 minutes 40 seconds East 218.30 feet to a point; thence South 01 degrees 04 minutes 40 seconds West 211.1 feet to the Point of Beginning. This description according to a plat of survey by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated August 13,1993, recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 127, Appling County Records, which plat is incorporated herein by reference for a more full and complete description and all other purposes. Also: An easement 20 feet in width running from the northeast corner of lands hereinabove described and conveyed to County Road No. 339 as shown on the hereinabove referred to plat. This is a perpetual easement running with the one (1) acre tract hereinabove described granted for the purpose of assuring access to said tract from the said public road. Being the same property conveyed to Ruth Ann Davis by deed from Jeffery Davis dated August 16th, 1996, recorded August 19th, 1996 Book 295 page 710. Corrective Quit Claim deed dated October 7th, 1996 recorded October 16th, 1996, Book 297 Page 121, filed to correct the description in above mentioned deed. Property Address: 4705 Oscar Tippins Rd, Baxley, GA 31513 APN: 0091 044 MR/ttg 10/1/19 Our file no. 5613819 - FT5
9/4, 9/11, 9/18 & 9/25
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of INEZ T. REEVES, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
August 29, 2019
RANDY KIMBREL, Executor of
the Estate of INEZ T. REEVES, deceased
139 Wanda Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
