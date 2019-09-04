Friday night football

In so many past fall seasons, I’d step out the door into the first nip of fall. Beneath my feet the hand-sized sycamore leaves crinkled pleasantly. The outside thermometer registered 69, and my watch, 6:30. I reached back inside for my trusty blue sweater, for I knew I’d be cold before the game ended. Ah, my first football game of the season. The team started playing early every year, but I did not attend in the heat and the gnats and the mosquitoes. I came out with the cooler weather. Knowing I had time to spare, I leisurely drove toward Baxley. The beat of drums reached my ears as I neared the school, telling me the band was already at work. I’d park in the lot near the band room and start my trek to the field. A steady stream of people trekked with me. Some held tightly to small hands as assorted bags, blankets, and stadium seats dangled from arms and shoulders. Others like me carried as little as possible--a casual sweater slung over a shoulder, a bottle of water. Many walked with phones to ears, reminding me that I’d left mine in the car even though I’d intended to put it in my pocket. I didn’t turn around though.
As I pulled money from my pocket, my colleagues manning the gate reminded me of the old days when teachers were given passes to games. On my way to my favorite seat, I stopped to speak to several people. After all, Baxley is a friendly town, and half the fun of ball games has always been the socializing. Finally, I reached the top of the stadium and my favorite seat beside the band. From that vantage point, I could survey the whole place and lean my weary back against the fence. Behind me, the band struck up and I stood for a better look.
In shiny new uniforms, it performed on the field down below me--one last practice before it entered the field for the pre-game show. The late afternoon sun brightened the new red coats and sparkled on sequined sashes. Myriad instruments flashed and played in the sun’s last rays. Out in front of the band, choral students practiced the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Turning back, I saw...
