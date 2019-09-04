The lunacy continues

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, September 4. 2019
“Even if ICE stops raids during the hurricane, undocumented immigrants whose homes are damaged during the storm won’t qualify for federal monetary aid. It’s time to change this dehumanizing immigration system.” – U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar tweeted Saturday.

Take a moment and read the above quote again. Let it sink in for a moment if you will.

For starters look at how Omar attempts to distort the truth. She uses the word “undocumented”. Undocumented immigrants is the PC term for illegal immigrants.

So here is a question Omar should consider. Why should American taxpayers being paying federal monetary aid to people who have come to this country illegally? THEY BROKE THE LAW WHEN THEY ENTERED THIS COUNTRY ILLEGALLY!

-Jamie Gardner
