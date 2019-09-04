Bruce Stephen Wolfson, 69, of Baxley, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Wolfson was born August 7, 1950, in Savannah, to the late Morris Wolfson and the late Evelyn Beecher Wolfson. He was retired from Southern Nuclear at Plant Hatch as an electrical maintenance supervisor. Mr. Wolfson was a member of the Baxley Church of God.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Perry Wolfson of Baxley, daughter and son-in-law, Krystal and David Price of Baxley; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Lisa Wolfson of Baxley; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Dennis Edelson of Encino, California; three grandchildren, Mattie Wolfson, Caroline Price and Mary Kate Price.
Funeral services were held August 27, at the Baxley Church of God. The Rev. Lamar Lee, Rev. David Price, Rev. Scott Hatten and Rev. Michael Beecher officiated.
Interment followed in the Zion Church of God Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Ryan Perry, Bryan Perry, Jeremy Wiggins, Shawn Murphy, Michael Paul Rainwater and Marc Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Hallman, Jeremy Hallman, Joey Hiers, the Sanctuary Sunday School class of the Baxley Church of God, past and present employees of Plant Hatch Maintenance Shop and Plant Hatch retirees.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Lamar Lee and Javan Anderson.
Remembrances may be made to the Baxley Church of God Building Fund (P.O. Box 900 Baxley, GA 31515).
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
