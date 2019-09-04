HERCULES WILLIAMS, JR.

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, September 4. 2019
Hercules Williams, Jr., 58 formerly of the Blarney Community, passed away August 17, 2019 in Atlanta.

Mr. Williams was born January 12, 1961 in Norwich, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his father, Hercules Williams, Sr., his mother, Dorothy Nails Davis, and a brother, James A. Nails.

Survivors include: his daughter, Valiance Hines; step-father, Rev. Willie F. Davis; two sisters, Shyretta Williams Montcrease, and Cherida Williams Byrd; two brothers, Melvin Williams, and Timothy Williams; a special auntie, Tommie Nails Jones; and longtime friend Jimmy Kirkwood. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 6, at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Baxley Funeral Home. Please join the family immediately after for a Dutch repast at Village Pizza Baxley.

Baxley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
