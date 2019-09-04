Mr. Vickers Mead, 80, of Hazlehurst, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Mead was born December 23, 1938, in Jeff Davis County, to the late Harry Mead and the late Oneda Carter Mead. He was a retired truck driver with Hazlehurst Mills and a charter member of Altamaha Baptist Church of Baxley. He was preceded in death by his sister, Laverne Mead, and his grandson, Shawn Stone.
Mr. Mead loved the country life of raising cows, hunting, fishing, and feeling the good earth beneath his bare feet. He loved laughter, mischief, and fellowship over a good meal.
He loved Thanksgiving and inviting friends who didn’t have other plans to eat with his family. He loved portraying Santa at Christmas especially for the Brewer Family. He loved projects that involved helping anyone in need. However, his greatest love was for his Savior, family, farm, friends, neighbors and friends yet to be made.
He looked forward to being in Heaven with the Lord and with all his family and friends. Heaven will now be a little louder and a little livelier with him there.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Nelson Mead of Hazlehurst; two daughters, Sherry Stone (Kenneth) of Hazlehurst and Vickie Haskin (Ronnie) of Humansville, MO.; grandsons, Justin Stone of Hazlehurst and Dusty Haskin of Pooler, great-grandchildren, Kylee Stone, Kaden Stone and Kaitlin Stone of Cochran and Brianna Stone of Hazlehurst.
Funeral Services were held August 28, in the chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Selph and Rev. Terry Miles officiating. Interment followed in the Altamaha Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley.
Honorary pallbearers were all family and friends in attendance. Active pallbearers were Bradley Wooten, Gabe Wooten, Chad Toler, Wayne Miles, Russell Miles and Zack Corbin.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
VICKERS MEAD
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)