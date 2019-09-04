Billy Lee Gene Floyd, 76, of Lyons, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia.
Mr. Floyd was born May 24, 1943 in Willacoochee to the late Reuben Perry Floyd and the late Annie Dorthea Collins Floyd. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, serving 23 years, with three tours in Vietnam.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Dianne Floyd of Hazlehurst and Valeria Floyd Brown (Randy) of Baxley; two sons, Mickey Floyd (Jeanna) of Baxley and Chris Floyd (Mandy) of Baxley; siblings, Carlene Gorley of Hazlehurst and Robert Floyd of Port Wentworth; grandchildren, Maghan Heath Fuller, Trevor Floyd, Levi Fortner, Marleigh Heath Crawford, Brock Heath and Bryson Heath; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services were held August 27, in the chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with his grandson, Levi Fortner and Rev. James A. Williams officiating. Interment followed in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, with full military honors.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
