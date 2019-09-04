Appling keeping ‘weather’ eye on Hurricane Dorian

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, September 4. 2019
Appling Countians may be getting a little weary of keeping a wary eye on Hurricane Dorian — but we’re still not taking any chances.

The City of Baxley, Appling County, the school system, public safety officials, The News-Banner, and the public are all closely monitoring the slow-moving monster storm which is expected to impact our area Wednesday morning.

According to Appling County’s Deputy EMA Director Brent Carter, Hurricane Dorian is currently forecasted to take an easterly track over the Atlantic, which lessens the impacts for our area.

“We will continue to monitor Dorian’s track and keep everyone informed,” he said. “Appling County schools, Appling County and City of Baxley administrative offices will be...


