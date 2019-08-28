When first conceiving the concept for this week’s column I was, oddly enough, operating on a total of about five and-a-half hours’ sleep over a two day period. Fatigue kept kicking me in the head, making it difficult to concentrate. The words I could manage to get onto the page simply wouldn’t come out as intended and didn’t make much sense once typed. It proved impossible to formulate a cognizant thought or even put two sentences together to convey that fact.
Finally, I reasoned much more time would ultimately be wasted with editing than the necessary moments devoted to a quick fifteen minute power nap. My alarm was set for exactly eighteen minutes from the time of lying down. When the mechanical rooster crowed, I honestly didn’t remember throwing a boot out the window and knocking him from the fence post. At the point of being startled back to consciousness by the phone’s obnoxious...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
The need to recharge
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)