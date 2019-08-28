William Joe Wright was born in Appling County on February 25, 1945 to the late Ernest and Willie Mae Warrick Wright. He departed this life to rest from all his labor on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Harbor View Health Center in Jesup.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Tarica Wright. William was educated at the Appling County Consolidated High School. He was a member of Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1966 and served through 1968.
His memories will forever by cherished by his devoted wife of 46 years, Dorothy Slay Wright; son, Christopher (Shawna) Wright of Baxley; loving daughter, Dina Wright of Baxley; brother, Lonnie (Catherine) Wright of Baxley; four sisters, Carolyn (Milton) Bell, and Ernestine Jenkins, both of Baxley, Margaret (James Lamar) Wilcox, and Willie Mae (James Lerico) Wilcox, both of Surrency; five grandchildren: Eric, Keyshawn, Makala, Taniya, and Logan; extended grandchildren: Troy, Jayveon, and Avaraysha; three aunts: Gladys Brantley of Philadelphia, Dora Griner and Mary Jackson, both of Springfield, MA; brother-in-law, William Paul Frances of Douglas; sisters-in-law: Delores Moss of Atlanta, Patricia Frances of Douglas, Frances DeShazor of Baxley, and Dorothy (George) Riggs of Waycross; devoted friend, Sampson Brookins of North Carolina; godchildren: Tonya Blash of Miami, Monique Taylor of Virginia Beach, and Paul (Tangela) Williams of Baxley; extended family: Louise (Issiah) Mayers of Brunswick, Ruby Jean Taylor of Valdosta, Willie Mabry of Alma, Rosezina (Clark) Williams, James (Eva) Blash, and Larry (Elaine) Blash, all of Miami. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
A service was held August 24, at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church in Baxley with Pastor Jamie Terrell Paulk officiating, Minister Zackrus Walton presided, and Pastor Dr. Kendall Bennamon also served. Interment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers were Adam Bell, Ennis Bell, Mitchell Bell, Reggie Bell, Tyler Adams, Brad Wilcox, David Slay, Anthony Jenkins, Johnny Jenkins IV, and Jaden Tippens. Honorary pallbearers were Sampson Brookins, Oliver Hall, Lewis Parker, Bill Parker, David Carter, Bruce Durden, Baxley Steel employees, South Georgia Hospice Harbor View Healthcare, Dr. Pumpelly and staff, and Dr. Stern.
Professional services were entrusted to C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
WILLIAM JOE WRIGHT
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)