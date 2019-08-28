Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Joe Lightsey, 75, who passed away July 15, 2019, at the Bacon County Hospital under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. Mr. Lightsey was a twenty-year veteran with the Appling County Sheriff’s Department serving as a Sherriff’s Deputy for sixteen years and Sherriff for four years. He loved fishing and the river and was a member of the Baxley First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Senia Pierce Lightsey and a brother, Johnny Lightsey.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Charlotte Lightsey of Baxley; four children, Delaine Robson and husband Roy of Camden, AL, Tommy Lightsey and wife Vera of Ladson, SC, Angie Kearney and husband Ashley of Baxley and Shawn Lightsey and wife Jessica of Kathleen; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three brothers, George Lightsey of Baxley, Roger Lightsey and wife Eleanor of Surrency and Richard Lightsey and wife Cindy of Baxley; three sisters, Pearl Turner and husband Ed of Appling County, Verlene Moody and husband Stanley of Baxley and Yommie Taylor and husband Ronnie of Baxley; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held July 17, 2019, at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Brooks Taylor, Jason Moody, Ashley Kearney, Neil Lightsey, Henry Jones and Barry Sharpe. Honorary pallbearers were the Comfort Care Hospice staff, Bacon County Hospital staff and all friends and family in attendance.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Joe Lightsey.
