Phillip Eason, 64, of Baxley, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Mr. Eason was born December 1, 1954, in Blackshear to the late Joel Lee Eason and the late Thelma Newsome Eason Taylor.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Eason was preceded in death by a sister, Leona Taylor.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Chancey of Baxley; step-daughter, Debra Skipper of Baxley; step-sons, Lewis Chancey, Pebo Chancey, Justin Chancey and Austin Chancey all of Baxley; sisters and brothers in law, Johnnie Will and Jerry Kessner of Reidsville, Luella Anderson of Baxley, Nellie and John Williams Cohutta and Chris Higgs and fiancé, Jim King of Jacksonville, FL; brothers and sisters in law, Jimmy and Glenda Eason of Edison and Clyde and Teresa Eason of St. Mary’s. Ten step-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held August 21, at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Andrew Kersey and Rev. Lester Weldon officiating.
Interment followed in Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Jason DuBose, Matthew Davis, Wesley Davis, Christopher Davis, Lewis Chancey and Austin Chancey.
Musical selections were rendered by Saved By Grace.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
