Teresa Ann Teston Copeland, 56, of Baxley, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Macon.
She was born January 22, 1963, in Hollywood, Florida to the late Robert Paige and the late Julia Howell Robertson. She was the Secretary for Copeland Mobile Home Movers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Paige, sisters, Shelia Corbin and Mae Robertson and a step-daughter, Katrina Copeland Wood.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Copeland of Baxley; daughters and sons in law, Julia Marie and Andy Tomberlin, Katrina Nicole and Brandon Beasley and step-daughters, Crystal Copeland and Sheena and Joshua Altman all of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Wesley and Kenzie Evans of Baxley, step-sons, Allen and Tammy Copeland of Brunswick, Gary and Jessica Covington and Kelly and Becky Teston all of Baxley; sisters, Shelby Gay, Shirley Corbin, Regina Seaton all of Chipley, Fl and Gladys Vaughn of Blackshear; brothers, David Paige of Orlando, FL and Kenneth Robertson of Marianna, FL. Grandchildren, Kaitlyn Vaughn, Tyler Vaughn, Trenity Guerra, Rianna Evans, Erin Guerra, Bradley Evans, Emily Evans, Ryleigh Evans and Anslee Tomberlin also survive.
Funeral services were held August 22, in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Brown, Rev. Allen Copeland and Rev. Justin McLellan officiating.
Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens.
Active Pallbearers were Brandon Beasley, Andy Tomberlin, Noah Tomberlin, Joshua Altman, Justin Harper, Greg Evans and Gary Covington.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
