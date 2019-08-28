Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Diane Varnadore Arthur, 67, who passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin. She was a homemaker and attended First Assembly of God in Baxley.
She was preceded in death by her father, James W. Varnadore; three brothers, Jimmy Varnadore, Donnie Varnadore and Michael Varnadore; sister, Stacy Varnadore Atkins.
Survivors include her significant other, Tommy Carter of Baxley; daughter, Angela Diane Hamby and husband Vann of Douglasville; son, John Michael Wayne Arthur of Newnan; four grandchildren, Kelcee Danielle Brooks, Joseph Vann Hamby Jr., Chloe Elizabeth Hamby and Kiera Diane Hamby; three great grandchildren, Ella Anne Diane Brooks, Hunter William Brooks and Wesley Brooks; mother, Ann Varnadore of Baxley; brother, Jerry Varnadore of Hazlehurst; three sisters, Linda Thornton and husband Peter of Bronxville, NY, Judy Black and husband Emmett of Dublin and Cathy Kight and husband Chuck of Sylvania.
Funeral services were held August 23, from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Ronnie Rentz officiating. Eulogy was given by Mr. Ezra Varnadore, Mrs. Angela Hamby and Mr. Vann Hamby.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home chapel.
Active Pallbearers were Vann Hamby, Jayman Varnadore, Ricky Varnadore, Roger Varnadore, Will Varnadore and Reggie Varnadore.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Diane Varnadore Arthur.
DIANE VARNADORE ARTHUR
