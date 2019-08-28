Appling County needs to get the count on

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in News
Wednesday, August 28. 2019
Comments (0)
Baxley and Appling County will be feeling the impact of the 2020 Census for ten years — in both economics and politics.

About a dozen members of the community, including representatives from the city, county, schools, civic groups, local agencies, and businesses, along with a “partnership specialist” from the Census Bureau, met last week as the Complete County Committee to come up with and implement plans to make sure the population count here is as accurate as it can be. County Manager Lee Lewis said he thinks Appling County was under counted in the 2010 Census by a couple of thousand people.

“We need to get on top of this and stay on top of this to make sure the numbers get counted accurately this time,” Lewis told the group last week.

One way Lewis thinks that may be accomplished is by forming an alliance with two other counties along U.S. 1 that also think they were undercounted in 2010...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner