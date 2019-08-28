Local members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union are on the picket line in front of the Baxley AT&T office on MLK Avenue this week and may be there for awhile. The workers, who have been in negotiation with AT&T since mid-June, have been on strike since Saturday protesting “unfair labor practices.” “The company is not negotiating fairly,” says CWA 3220 Strike Captain Jeremy Bates. “They are sending unqualified people to the table that can’t make decisions without leaving the table and calling someone else. We hate this for our local customers, who may experience delayed response times for ...
Local communications workers go out on strike
