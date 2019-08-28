Local communications workers go out on strike

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, August 28. 2019
Comments (0)
Local members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union are on the picket line in front of the Baxley AT&T office on MLK Avenue this week and may be there for awhile. The workers, who have been in negotiation with AT&T since mid-June, have been on strike since Saturday protesting “unfair labor practices.” “The company is not negotiating fairly,” says CWA 3220 Strike Captain Jeremy Bates. “They are sending unqualified people to the table that can’t make decisions without leaving the table and calling someone else. We hate this for our local customers, who may experience delayed response times for ...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner