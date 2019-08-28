‘No such thing as too cautious’

An Appling County High School student was arrested last Thursday afternoon after a School Resource Deputy learned the teen had been making threats in conversation with other students.
The unidentified, minor student was charged with terroristic threats and incarcerated pending a bond hearing.
“I’m not sure it was actually a viable threat,” Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton told The News-Banner on Friday.
“Personally, I don’t think the student intended to take any action, but in today’s climate, you have to respond. There’s just no thing such as too cautious when it comes to the safety of our kids.”
Sheriff Melton commended the School Resource Deputy (SRD) program in Appling County schools for its quick response to what could have been a dangerous situation.
“This is where the SRD is invaluable. Rumors began going around and, because of relationships developed, we were aware and able to respond quickly.” According to Lt. Robert Eunice, of the ACSO’s SRD Division, the school...
