If you’ve turned on the television this week at all, you’ve heard Joe Biden cramming both feet in his mouth. He has a habit of that. This week he said that “poor children are just as smart as white children.” I really do rather sympathize with the poor man when his tongue assaults him that way. I have a problem with my tongue sometimes as well, but I’m not running for president of these United States of America either. Anybody remember the time when he introduced President Obama at a White House ceremony? They stood in front of VIPs, untold numbers of the media, and 300 lawmakers of the Democratic persuasion. Biden shook the President’s hand, then dropped the vulgar whisper heard round the world.
Didn’t he know the live microphones were able to pick up his whisper? If he didn’t, he should have. Perhaps on the Democrats’ big victorious day, the smiling president himself didn’t realize that a real earful had gone from the vice president’s mouth instantly and directly out to the airways.
It seems to me that this occasion called for dignity and decorum, as does all official business of the Presidency. Whether we like the man we call president or not, then or now, the office itself deserves respect. Biden’s comment and other outbursts made the ceremony look more like a rowdy tailgate party than a...
The good old days
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)