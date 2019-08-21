Inmate work crews save county and city taxpayers big money

It’s hard to find a good bargain these days, but the City of Baxley and Appling County think they have done just that.
Both governments use inmate labor, from the probation detention center in neighboring Alma, to keep the community cleaned up and looking good. It’s a real deal they say.
Both contract with the Bacon County Probation Detention Center (BCPDC) for work crews, but the inmate workers, themselves, don’t get paid. Instead, the governments pay the BCPDC for the guards who supervise the inmates while they’re out working.
For the city, which utilizes two separate crews each week, that means $79,000.00 a year for two guard/crew supervisors. The city also supplies
